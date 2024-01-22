Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home 'Antilia' illuminated with 'Jai Shri Ram' lights | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Antilia decorated with lights as India gets ready to welcome Lord Shree Ram

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: As India gears up for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai house 'Antilia' is illuminated with lights.

On Sunday evening, the 27-storied building was illuminated with holograms displaying 'Jai Shri Ram' in Hindi and diyas. The surroundings were adorned with lights and banners, creating a festive atmosphere.

Videos of Antilia lit up with 'Jai Shri Ram' have gone viral on X.

Notably, Ambani is among the prominent business figures invited to the consecration ceremony today. The industrialist, accompanied by Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, is likely to be present in Ayodhya on Monday for the event.

Moreover, Reliance is also organising a grand ‘bhandara’ or ‘Anna Seva’ to commemorate the opening of the Ram Temple.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The much-awaited consecration event at Ram temple will be held in Ayodhya today in a grand ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals. The shrine will be opened to the public a day later. The "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. The prime minister will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue.

The ritual for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir began on January 16, starting from the Saryu River and will conclude today with the inauguration of the temple during Abhijit Muhurat. The new idol of Ram Lalla, in its 5-year-old form, arrived in the temple complex on January 17.

Ayodhya was abuzz with the cackle of locals and the excitement and anticipation were palpable ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' and the grand opening of the temple on Monday.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in the grand temple will be conducted on Monday afternoon, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and personalities from all walks of life. The ceremony will be officiated by a complement of priests chosen from across the country. A team of priests is to be led by Lakshami Kant Dixit.

