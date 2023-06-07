Kolhapur: Tension simmers after clashes between two groups over social media post

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kolhapur clashes: Police had to use force to disperse the mob.

Kolhapur News: Communal tension gripped Maharashtra's Kolhapur town on Wednesday after two groups clashed over a controversial social media post. Some right-wing organisations had called a bandh in the town to protest against a controversial social media post.

Police had to resort to lathicharge to control the protesting mob. An additional police force, SRPF and RAF teams have been called in to control the situation from spiralling out of control.

According to reports, social media post glorifying Mughal ruler Aurangzeb triggered a brawl between two sides. The post shows people celebrating with posters of Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.

A large number of people linked with right-wing groups had gathered at Shivaji Chowk to enforce the bandh call. Soon, violence broke out forcing the police to baton charge protestors.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reacting on Kolhapur incident said, "It's the government's responsibility to maintain law and order in the state. I also appeal to the public for peace and calm. Police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty."

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also said such acts won't be tolerated and assured that a detailed probe will be conducted to identify the mischiefmongers.

"People of a particular community are glorifying Aurangzeb.. this will not be tolerated. Aurangzeb is being glorified simultaneously in different districts of Maharashtra... this cannot happen all of a sudden. It is not just a coincidence," Fadnavis said.

