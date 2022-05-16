'Even a dog will not pee on Aurangzeb's identity': Fadnavis slams Asaduddin Owaisi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis has launched a scathing attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra by equating it to a Babri-like structure. Fadnavis said that he will not rest till he brings it down. The MVA is an alliance of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

The BJP and Shiv Sena had contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019 together and secured a comfortable majority. However, the Sena quit the alliance after the result was declared and joined the ranks with the rivals Congress and NCP to form a government. The government is headed by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"I will not rest till I bring down the Babri-like structure of your power," Fadnavis said on Sunday.

He also deplored the Uddhav Thackeray government for not taking action against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his visit to the tomb of Aurangzeb at Khuldabad in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

"Asaduddin Owaisi goes and pays tribute to Aurangzeb on his grave and you keep seeing that, you should feel ashamed of it. Listen to me Owaisi, even a dog will not pee on the identity of Aurangzeb. Saffron will rule in Hindustan," the former Maharashtra CM said.

Owaisi, MLA from Chandrayangutta in Telangana, had recently offered prayers at the tomb of the 17th century Mughal emperor in Khuldabad in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

Aurangzeb, considered the last effective Mughal emperor, ruled for nearly 49 years until his death in 1707. In the last two decades of his rule, he shifted his focus on the Deccan which brought him in direct conflict with the Marathas. Accused of being a bigot and a religious fanatic, Aurangzeb had ordered the execution of Sambhaji, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

