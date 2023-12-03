Will Jyotiraditya Scindia be in CM's race as BJP races towards big victory in MP? Union Minister responds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister for Civil Aviation and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia during Assembly election campaign.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: Union Civil Aviation Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday gave credit to the people and voters of Madhya Pradesh saying he salute them for giving such a massive mandate in the Assembly elections. The BJP is going to form the government in Madhya Pradesh (as per current trends) as it leads in over 160 seats out of 230. The Congress is leading on over 60 seats.

"Credit goes to the people of Madhya Pradesh for such a big mandate... this has been possible under the leadership of PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, BJP state chief, each and every worker of the party... policies of CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan," said Jyotiraditya Scindia.

"...PM Modi resides in the hearts of people...," he added.

Responding to India TV on whether he will be considered as the next chief minister of the state, Jyotiraditya Scindai said, "I have been a BJP worker... and will remain till my last breath... I'm not in Chief Minister's race".

Speaking further on Assembly election results, Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at his opponents saying they abused me for three years but now people have replied to them..."

"People of Gwalior, Chambal have responded to the Opposition leader," Scindia said as he indirectly responded to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'height' remark on him.

"The people of Gwalior-Chambal showed the stature of the Congress leaders. We got more seats than expected. I thank the people of Madhya Pradesh from the bottom of my heart."

I welcome every curse of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, he added.

"Congress people were buying laddus yesterday. They were putting up posters. But, we were doing our work calmly because we had full faith in the public," said the former Congress leader.

Scindia said that the people responded to everyone, be it Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath and one leader who abused him on his height.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had launched a scathing attack on Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, her former party colleague, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people during an election campaign rally in Datia, Madhya Pradesh on November 16.

