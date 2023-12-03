EXCLUSIVE | 'Victory of PM Modi's leadership': Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Rajat Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shivraj Singh Chouhan's EXCLUSIVE Interview

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023: In an exclusive interview with Rajat Sharma, India TV chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attributed the BJP's success in the 2023 state assembly elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'Yeh Modi ke netritva ki vijay hai (This is the victory of Modi's leadership)", MP CM told Rajat Sharma after the party maintained a lead in 160 out of 230 seats in the state, while the Congress secured 68 seats.

On being asked if there was anti-incumbency against the government, Chouhan said, "If there was anti-incumbency against the government, these results would not have occurred. The people of Madhya Pradesh have given their response."

When asked about freebies or promises made by the Congress party, Shivraj quipped, "Kath ki Haandi Baar Baar Nahi Chadhti". Watch his satirical statement below.

For the unversed, the BJP contested the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a slogan -- "MP ke man me Modi- Modi ke man me MP". Meanwhile, seeing the trends, people are now heading to the BJP headquarters. Initially, the BJP headquarters wore a deserted look, but as the trends came in the atmosphere changed to jubilation with drum-beating, dancing and sloganeering.