Key schemes including women-centric 'Ladli Behna' that worked in Shivraj Singh's favour as BJP wins big in MP

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is racing for a big victory in Madhya Pradesh, leading in over 160 seats in the state as the counting of votes is underway. Polling on all 230 seats was held on November 17 and the half-way mark to claim the majority is 116. The saffron party is leading in way more seats than required.

Addressing party workers ahead of a stellar performance by the BJP, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "No anti-incumbency wave was there in Madhya Pradesh. There is a pro-incumbency wave..."

Further speaking with party workers, Chauhan said, "We will fulfil all our guarantees...".

Union Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar said, "For the grand victory in Madhya Pradesh, I would like to thank the people of the state. This is the win of PM Modi's popularity..."

"PM Modi is in the hearts of the entire country. He is there in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan...This is a country of Hindus and will remain so, and the BJP stands with the religion...," he added.

BJP leader and candidate, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "They (Congress) will sit and review this (party's defeat)...".

Responding on who will be CM, Vijayvargiya responded saying, "It will be a BJP candidate who will once again take Madhya Pradesh on the development path..."

BJP MP and candidate from Jhotwara, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, "I thank PM Modi - who is our leader and inspiration - BJP workers, people of Jhotwara and Rajasthan who gave me this opportunity to serve Rajasthan after being elected as an MLA. The credit for this victory goes to PM Modi's untiring work. The trust with which his schemes reach every household - it is with that blessing that the BJP is registering such a massive victory."

"...This curiosity was there for months now... Party has its strategy. We contested this election under collective leadership in Rajasthan. Now, the party's Parliamentary Board will make a decision and whoever is given the responsibility, together we will try to bring in time that will make for the last five years of Rajasthan...," he added.

Going by the Assembly election result so far, the BJP is in a very comfortable position to claim stake in forming the government. The saffron party fought the election on PM Modi's face, the popular schemes of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government and the party fielding several senior leaders including Union Ministers and sitting MPs. Let's take a look at key schemes of the Shivraj government which helped its victory in the elections.

Department Schemes Department of Women and Child Development Chief Minister Ladli Lakshmi Yojana Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Targeted Public Distribution System Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Department of Urban Development and Housing In relation to implementation of PM Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM Swanidhi) Panchayat and Rural Development Department Swachh Bharat Mission Panchayat and Rural Development Department Chief Minister Rural Path Vendor Loan Scheme Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying Kisan Credit Card (Animal Husbandry) Department of Tribal Affairs Food subsidy scheme Department of Women and Child Development Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) Department of Revenue Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana Department of Revenue Proceedings under the Map Purification Fortnight Department of Public Health and Family Welfare Ayushman Bharat Scheme finance Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana finance Atal Pension Scheme finance Kisan Credit Card (through Commercial Banks) Department of Labor Registration of Construction Workers (Building and Other Construction Workers Board) Department of Co-operation Issuance of Kisan Credit Card Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Comprehensive Social Security Pension Scheme Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities National Family Support Scheme Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Handicapped Marriage Promotion Scheme Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Chief Minister's Daughter Parent Pension Scheme Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Chief Minister's Disability Education Promotion Scheme Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Chief Minister Kalyani Marriage Assistance Scheme Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Free Prosthetic Assistive Device on Doctor's Recommendation Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Assistance Grant Scheme for Multi Handicapped and Mentally Underdeveloped Persons above Six Years of Age Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Chief Minister's Enterprise Kranti Yojana

