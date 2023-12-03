India's political map after BJP wins Hindi heartland - MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan under PM Modi

Sunday, December 03, 2023
     
India's 'saffron' surge: For the past nine and a half years, India's political landscape has been undergoing a dramatic transformation, reflected in the evolving hues of its map. Saffron, the symbolic color of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has steadily crept across the nation. Take a look.

Surabhi Shaurya Written By: Surabhi Shaurya @SurabhiShaurya New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2023 14:32 IST
Assembly Election Results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, significantly reshaping the political landscape in these crucial Hindi-belt states. This resounding triumph not only enhanced the BJP's prospects leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but also brought about a notable shift in India's political dynamics. With these decisive wins, the saffron party and its allies now hold sway over a substantial number of states and Union Territories (UTs), solidifying their influence across the nation. 

In this article, let's take a look at how the BJP has expanded its footprint, marking a visible trend of saffron dominance across various states and regions, over the past nine and a half years, simultaneously, the Congress party has experienced a notable reduction in its political reach, reflecting a significant transformation in the country's political landscape.

List of BJP-ruled States

  1. Arunachal Pradesh
  2. Assam
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. Goa
  5. Gujarat
  6. Haryana
  7. Madhya Pradesh
  8. Maharashtra 
  9. Manipur
  10. Meghalaya 
  11. Nagaland
  12. Puducherry
  13. Rajasthan
  14. Sikkim
  15. Tripura
  16. UP
  17. Uttarakhand

Assembly Election Results 2023 

As the vote counting for the Assembly elections unfolded, the BJP surged ahead in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, while the Congress established a significant lead in Telangana, with 65 seats out of 119. The BHRS led in 38 seats in the Telangana Assembly.

However, the Congress was trailing the BJP in the Chhattisgarh (90-member Assembly), Madhya Pradesh (230-member Assembly), and Rajasthan (200-member Assembly, polling held in 119 seats), with 33, 66, and 72 seats respectively.

Earlier in the day, initial trends indicated the BJP leading only in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while the Congress took the lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Around 9 a.m., the Election Commission of India reported a close competition in Chhattisgarh, but the trend shifted later, favouring the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at the BJP headquarters in the evening for celebratory events, television reports claimed. PM is expected to address party workers, leaders, and the public at 6:30 PM. 

