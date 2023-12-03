India's political map after BJP wins Hindi heartland - MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan under PM Modi

As the vote counting for the Assembly elections unfolded, the BJP surged ahead in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, while the Congress established a significant lead in Telangana, with 65 seats out of 119. The BHRS led in 38 seats in the Telangana Assembly.

However, the Congress was trailing the BJP in the Chhattisgarh (90-member Assembly), Madhya Pradesh (230-member Assembly), and Rajasthan (200-member Assembly, polling held in 119 seats), with 33, 66, and 72 seats respectively.

Earlier in the day, initial trends indicated the BJP leading only in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while the Congress took the lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Around 9 a.m., the Election Commission of India reported a close competition in Chhattisgarh, but the trend shifted later, favouring the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at the BJP headquarters in the evening for celebratory events, television reports claimed. PM is expected to address party workers, leaders, and the public at 6:30 PM.