'Bhai and Mama': Shivraj Singh Chouhan changes 'X' bio after Mohan Yadav's oath as MP CM

Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan is no longer the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh but is always in the limelight as he rules the hearts of the people of the state. This time he is in a discussion because of his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Chouhan has changed his 'X' bio to 'bhai aur mama' (brother and maternal uncle) along with 'Former Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh'. Earlier, Chief Minister was written as his bio on his social media handle X. After the change of power in Madhya Pradesh, leaders are changing their profiles and bios on social media.

Before Yadav's swearing-in, Chouhan had written 'former chief minister' in his X profile, but after Mohan Yadav's swearing-in, he has now added 'brother' and 'uncle' in his bio.

However, this is not the first time that Shivraj has changed his social media bio. In the past, after resigning from the post of Chief Minister following BJP's defeat in the 2018 assembly elections, he updated his bio on social media to read 'The Common Man of Madhya Pradesh.' This change garnered him considerable sympathy on social media at that time.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as the Chief Minister, has gained popularity among the youth as an uncle and among women as a brother. This popularity was evident on December 13 when the convoy of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, en route to the swearing-in ceremony of Dr Mohan Yadav as the new CM, was halted by his supporters. During this event, women were heard chanting slogans of 'Mama-Mama' (Uncle-Uncle).

Mohan Yadav on Wednesday (December 13) took oath to become the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states among others. He replaced stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan who served as the Madhya Pradesh CM for a record four terms in office.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

