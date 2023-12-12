WATCH: Shivraj Singh Chouhan gets emotional during meeting with 'laadli behnas' in Bhopal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Ladli Laxmi Yojana beneficiaries get emotional

Outgoing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday got emotional during his meeting with Laadli Laxmi Yojana beneficiaries. A group of women came to his residence in Bhopal to meet the BJP leader. During the conversation, a few women started crying. Chouhan consoled them saying he was going nowhere. His eyes also filled with tears during their talks.

After resigning from the CM post, Chouhan held a press conference in which he said he had no interest in going to Delhi rather he loved to stay in Madhya Pradesh. He said he was completely satisfied with his departure from the CM office.

'Will prefer to die rather than go to Delhi to ask something'

The BJP leader said he would rather die than go to Delhi and ask for something for himself (Apne liye kuchh maangne jaane se behtar, main marna pasand karunga...Isiliye meine kaha tha main dilli nahi jaunga). The party gave me a lot, now it's my time to give back, he asserted.

Chouhan congratulates Mohan Yadav

Meanwhile, he congratulated CM-designate Mohan Yadav, deputy CM-designates Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla. He credited PM Modi and the 'Ladli Behna' scheme for the massive victory of BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

"I have full confidence that the BJP government under the leadership of Mohan Yadav will complete the ongoing work at a rapid pace. He will implement public welfare schemes and Madhya Pradesh will reach new heights in terms of progress and development.

Also read: Rajasthan CM: Vasundhara Raje receives Rajnath Singh and other BJP observers in Jaipur