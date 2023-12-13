Mohan Yadav takes oath as 19th CM of Madhya Pradesh, replaces Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav on Wednesday took oath to become the 19th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states among others. He replaced stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan for a record fifth term in office.

Two deputy chief ministers - Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda also took oath of office. While Jagdish Devda won the Malhargarh constituency in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election by defeating Independent candidate Shyamlal Jokchand with a margin of 59,024 votes, Rajendra Shukla won the Rewa constituency in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election by defeating Congress candidate Rajendra Sharma with a margin of 21,339 votes.

Before going for the oath ceremony, Yadav (58) visited a temple in Bhopal. He also went to the state BJP office to pay respects to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, and BJP's founding ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

“I belong to Raja Vikramaditya's town (Ujjain) who was known for good governance. The oath ceremony will take place in the presence of the world's most popular leader — Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I welcome Modi ji, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and various Union ministers and chief ministers (of other states) on the soil of Madhya Pradesh,” Yadav said.

Asked about his priorities, Yadav said, “We will focus on progress in education, health, employment (sectors) and development in all other areas in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji."