  Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: BJP crosses majority mark in initial trends

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023: BJP crosses majority mark in initial trends

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that his party is expected to secure 130 seats. "I had said this earlier and I say it today as well - 130 plus. We are getting 130 seats, the rest is to be seen," he stated.

Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

MP Election Results 2023: Today is the day for counting votes in the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. The latest trends indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in 137 seats, Congress in 91, and one seat for others, based on early trends.

Recent trends suggest that State Home Minister Narrottam Sharma is currently behind in the Datia Assembly seat. On the other hand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading in Budhni, and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has also secured a lead in the initial trends.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that his party is expected to secure 130 seats. "I had said this earlier and I say it today as well - 130 plus. We are getting 130 seats, the rest is to be seen," he stated. 

Majority Mark in Madhya Pradesh Assembly 

To form the government in Madhya Pradesh, any party or coalition needs to reach the majority mark in the Legislative Assembly. This mark is half of the total Assembly seats plus one. With 230 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the majority mark stands at 116.

