Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav takes 'bulldozer action' on man's house who cut off BJP leader's hand | Video

Bulldozer action: The newly inducted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday (December 14) ordered bulldozer action on the house of the man, who attacked BJP leader Devendra Thakur in Bhopal. The house of Farukh Raine alias Minnie, accused of cutting off the hands of a BJP leader, was demolished under the National Security Act (NSA) and in the presence of the Bhopal Collector.

This marks the first use of a bulldozer since Mohan Yadav assumed the role of Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh. Prior to this, during the Shivraj government, bulldozers were used on the houses of several accused who were alleged to have violated law and order.

Madhya Pradesh has got a new Chief Minister after a long time. Mohan Yadav took the oath of office as the Chief Minister on Wednesday. Since assuming office, the new CM has been making decisions one after another, and it's worth mentioning that the people of the state have witnessed the proactive and assertive actions of the new CM.

What is the whole matter?

Farukh Raine, residing in Janata Colony, No. 11, Bhopal, along with four other accused, allegedly attacked Devendra Thakur– a BJP worker– on December 3, following the announcement of the results of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in which the BJP registered a landslide victory.

Raine allegedly cut the hand of BJP worker Thakur, which resulted in authorities ordering the use of a bulldozer at his house. According to the police, the assailants allegedly attacked Thakur with sharp weapons and severed his hand. Five accused– Farukh, Aslam, Shahrukh, Bilal, and Sameer were arrested in the case.

MP CM Mohan Yadav orders ban on loudspeakers

Hours after taking the oath, Yadav made a big decision as he ordered a ban on loudspeakers at religious and public places. The ban has been placed on the "unregulated and uncontrolled use of loudspeakers. There is no restriction on regular and controlled (permissible decibel) use."

The regulated loudspeakers are allowed to operate within prescribed decibel limits, and at prescribed times only, the statement of the order said. It further stated that no action will be taken against loudspeakers which are being operated in accordance with the law. In addition, the Chief Minister has also given instructions to ban meat sales in open.

