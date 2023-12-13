Big decision on first day! MP CM Mohan Yadav orders ban on loudspeakers at religious and public places

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chief Minister Mohan Yadav signs an order on the first day at the office.

Madhya Pradesh news: Hours after taking oath on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh's new Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken a big decision as he ordered a ban on loudspeakers at religious and public places.

According to sources, the ban has been placed on the "unregulated and uncontrolled use of loudspeakers. There is no restriction on regular and controlled (permissible decibel) use."

The regulated loudspeakers are allowed to operate within prescribed decibel limits, and at prescribed times only, the statement of the order said. It further stated that no action will be taken against loudspeakers which are being operated in accordance with the law.

MP CM holds press conference

Later, while addressing a press conference, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that the government took several decisions during the first Cabinet meeting today (December 13). "Today we took several discussions during the first Cabinet meeting. We have raised the issue of meat sales in the open and have proposed to bring rules for this...," he added.

Yadav took oath in presence of PM Modi

Earlier in the day, 58-year-old Yadav was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Lal Parade Ground in the state capital Bhopal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Yadav's predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present at the event.

Before going for the oath ceremony, Yadav also visited a temple in Bhopal. He also went to the state BJP office to pay respects to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, and BJP's founding ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee. "We will focus on progress in education, health, employment (sectors) and development in all other areas in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji," Yadav told news agency PTI on being asked about his priorities.

About Mohan Yadav?

Mohan Yadav was the Minister for Higher Education in Madhya Pradesh under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from 2020 to 2023. In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election, Mohan Yadav won the Ujjain South constituency by a margin of 12,941 votes as he bagged 95,699 votes and beat Congress party's Chetan Premnarayan Yadav. The Congress party candidate managed to get 82,758 votes. He became an MLA for the first time in 2013 from the Ujjain South seat and was re-elected to the Assembly in 2018. He once again won the election this time in 2023.

