Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result: How Ashwini Vaishnav turned the tables for BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result: The results of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are almost clear and the BJP is again back with a thumping victory. In the initial trends of election counting, the BJP is moving towards a huge majority. On the other hand, Congress seems to be limited to double figures. In such a situation, the hard work of BJP, which has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for almost 2 decades, has become the highlight of the day. However, not just the CM but the main talk of the town today is the kingmaker - Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. UPDATES

Co-incharge of MP elections

In July, the BJP had made Ashwini Vaishnav the co-in-charge of the party for Madhya Pradesh elections. Vaishnav has been an administrative officer in the past and also the personal secretary of Vajpayee. In such a situation, the BJP was well aware of his administrative skills. He established excellent coordination at the central and state levels for the MP elections and ensured that the party's decisions were implemented at the grassroots level.

What was Vaishnav's strategy?

According to poll pundits, till a few months ago, the morale of BJP in Madhya Pradesh was very low. In such a situation, Vaishnav's job was first to fill enthusiasm among the workers. He did just that. Vaishnav also handled the door-to-door campaign of party workers and reached every grassroots level in the state. It is the result of the hard work of Vaishnav and party workers that today BJP is again back in power.

What did Vaishnav say about the result?

Ashwini Vaishnav said, "The entire country believes in PM Modi's guarantee and wants to join and support PM Modi's resolve to make the country developed and today's results clearly show this. Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath are now history, you should forget them and move forward on the path of development..."