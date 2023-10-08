VIDEO: BJP's Chief Minister face in Madhya Pradesh is 'Lotus', says Piyush Goyal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Piyush Goyal with PM Narendra Modi

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023: With Election Commission of India (ECI) set to announce poll dates anytime now, Union Minister Piyush Goyal today (October 8) stressed that Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) face is only lotus and all of them shared one ideology of making India a developed nation.

"In every election, our face is Lotus and all of us share one ideology that is to make India develop and fulfil dreams of every countryman" he told media in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch on Sunday.

He was responding to queries about the party's CM face in Madhya Pradesh. BJP has not announced any CM face for the polls till now in the state.Ahead of the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP and Congress leaders have intensified their rallies in the state.

The BJP has already declared two lists of candidates in Madhya Pradesh. The second list had several BJP heavyweights in the state, including Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Faggan Singh Kulaste.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in Madhya Pradesh. Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have addressed rallies in the state.AAP has also declared its candidates for some seats in the state.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for the assembly polls in the months of October and November 2023. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. Of the five states going to the polls at the end of this year, the BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh.

(With ANI inputs)

