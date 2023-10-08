Sunday, October 08, 2023
     
  4. Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan meets woman who gave him Rs 2 to contest first Assembly poll, touches feet

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan meets woman who gave him Rs 2 to contest first Assembly poll, touches feet

Shivraj Singh Chouhan met a woman who gave him Rs 2 to contest Assembly polls for the first time in 1990. In an emotional moment for him, the Chief Minister touched her feet and sought her blessings.

Reported By : Anurag Amitabh Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
Updated on: October 08, 2023 20:02 IST
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

In a touching development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday (October 8) met the elderly woman who had offered him Rs 2 to contest Assembly elections for the first time in 1990 from Budhni, and touched her feet to seek blessings.

As the Assembly elections are inching closer in the state, the Chief Minister is holding several rallies and reaching out to people. In this process, today he met Jamuna Bai, the lady who had blessed him three decades ago to contest Assembly elections and given him Rs 2 way back in 1990.

As the Chief Minister saw her today, he became emotional and touched her feet and hugged her. Jamuna Bai gave blessings to Chouhan. Many people were seen getting emotional when the CM hugged Jamuna Bai and took her blessings.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

He told the people present at the programme that for the people of Budhni, he is not the chief minister but brother and maternal uncle (mama).

