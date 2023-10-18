Kamal Nath has given power of attorney to Digvijaya Singh to face all abuses, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a road show ahead of Assembly election in the state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a dig at Congress leaders saying that Kamal Nath has given the power of attorney to get all the abuses to Digvijaya Singh.

Kamal Nath has himself revealed that Digvijaya Singh has the power of attorney to face all the abuses on behalf of the party, claimed Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister asked, "Why do you do such work that you have to face abuses?"

Shivraj Singh Chouhan further said, "...not only this, but the responsibility of running the government has also been given to Digvijaya Singh."

When Digvijaya Singh ran the government previoulsy, the people know what was the plight of Madhya Pradesh.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Rau constituency gears up for polls with familiar candidates | DETAILS