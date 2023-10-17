Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: Rau constituency gears up for polls with familiar candidates | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a funtion.

The electoral battleground in the Rau constituency of Indore district, Madhya Pradesh, is set for a familiar contest as both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress have decided to field their 2018 poll candidates in the upcoming assembly elections. The Congress party has re-nominated its sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and former cabinet minister, Jitu Patwari (49), for the fourth time. In contrast, the BJP has once again placed its trust in its leader Madhu Verma (71), who faced defeat by a narrow margin of 5,703 votes in the 2018 elections against Jitu Patwari.

The Rau Assembly segment, encompassing urban and rural areas of Indore, boasts 3.56 lakh voters, including a significant farmer population. A notable portion of these cultivators has expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP government's land acquisition process for the proposed economic corridor project.

BJP candidate Madhu Verma asserted that despite Patwari's position as a cabinet minister in the previous Congress government led by Kamal Nath, he failed to fulfill his promise of establishing a significant government hospital in Rau. Verma, the former chairman of the Indore Development Authority, attributed Rau's development to the efforts of the BJP government.

On the contrary, Patwari contended that the Rau assembly segment has seen more progress compared to the traditional constituency of state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Budhni.

In a spirit of camaraderie, Patwari extended his best wishes to Verma, stating, "Verma is a respectable figure and is akin to a father to me. In our cultural ethos, it is evident that over time, the son takes up responsibility while the father provides guidance. I seek Verma's blessings for my victory."

In response, Verma emphasized that age should not be a determining factor in public service. He criticized Patwari, who is younger, for his perceived lack of attention to the people of Rau. Verma's entry into the electoral fray, he explained, was driven by the need to safeguard the interests of the constituents.

Rau boasts a substantial farming community, which has been actively protesting against the state government's land acquisition process for the proposed Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor project, covering 3,200 acres. This region is also renowned for its potato cultivation.

Atul Kushwaha, a farmer from Sindoda village, criticized the state government for attempting to acquire their fertile land at a rate significantly lower than the prevailing market price. He stated, "We oppose this injustice, as it primarily benefits large industrialists. In the run-up to the elections, both Patwari and Verma have assured us of their support in preventing the seizure of cultivators' land without their consent. However, once the government is formed, our concerns often fall on deaf ears, and political parties focus on their agendas."

The Rau constituency continues to grapple with agricultural land issues, and these factors are expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming elections, with farmers and constituents keenly observing the candidates' commitment to their cause.

Also read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Congress likely to release manifesto in Bhopal today

Also read | 'My entry will be 'mangal' for everyone in Budhni', says Vikram Mastal on contesting against CM Chouhan