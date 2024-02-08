Harda factory fire: Six 'illegal' firecracker factories sealed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Visuals from the site of the firecracker factory where an explosion took place

Harda factory fire: In a massive crackdown on illegal firecracker factories, the Indore district administration sealed six firework outlets for operating without a licence and disobeying safety standards, days after the Harda factory fire incident which claimed the lives of at least 12 people and left over 200 injured.

6 firecracker factories sealed

Detailing the Madhya Pradesh government's action, Indore District Magistrate Ashish Singh said that a joint team of police and administration has been formed to check on firecracker factories operating illegally in the state.

"Following the instructions given by the Chief Minister, a joint team of police and administration is being formed and checking is being done on firecracker factories, warehouses, and shops. They are also being sealed for not having a licence or not following safety standards. Six such institutions have been sealed," said Singh.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1755389810020114568

'Won't spare anyone found guilty'

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday in the assembly said that his government will not spare anyone found responsible for the Harda firecrackers factory blast. The Chief Minister informed the Hosue that an inquiry is being conducted by the government and whosoever is found responsible for the incident will be punished.

The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a three-member committee headed by Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Dubey to conduct a detailed probe into the incident.

Harda factory fire

A devastating blaze erupted at a firecracker factory located in Harda town, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in a tragic loss of life and numerous injuries. According to official reports, 12 individuals have lost their lives in the incident, while more than 200 have sustained injuries of varying degrees.

The explosion resulted in significant damage to the factory premises, with fire department vehicles rushing to the scene to contain the blaze. Authorities feared that numerous individuals may be trapped within the factory premises following the explosion.

The blast ignited a fierce fire, engulfing not only the factory but also surrounding buildings. Thick smoke and flames can be seen billowing into the sky, raising concerns about the safety of nearby residents.

Dozens of houses located nearby were gutted in the incident that took place. Locals recounted that it felt as if an earthquake had hit Harda. Several vehicles were also caught fire in the explosions.

Three accused, including the owner of the factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda that caught fire, have been arrested.

Following the incident, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the tragic Harda factory blast and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each of the deceased. He also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh government transfers Harda SP, district collector day after blast at firecracker factory

Also Read: MP factory fire update: Rescue operation still continues after 11 die in Harda | VIDEO