MP factory fire update: Rescue operation still continues after 11 die in Harda | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Harda: Rescue and relief work is underway after a blast took place at a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh.

Rescue operations are ongoing in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, following a devastating explosion at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda. Eleven people lost their lives in the explosion, while 174 others sustained injuries in the incident that occurred on Tuesday. "Rescue operation is underway, and the death toll remains the same (at 11)," said Harda SDM KC Parte.

Rescue teams are tirelessly working to assist those affected by the explosion, highlighting the urgent need for support and relief efforts in the region.