Madhya Pradesh: 3 accused, including owner of factory that caught fire in Harda, arrested

Three accused, including owner of factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda that caught fire, have been arrested, the police said on Tuesday (February 6).

In the Harda incident, FIR number 42/2024, 3 accused were arrested under Section 304,308,34 IPC and Section 3 Explosives Act in Police Station Civil Line District Harda. The accused were identified as Rajesh Aggarwal, Somesh Aggarwal, and Rafiq Khan.

Police force was present at the spot and work was being done to remove the debris.

What actually happened?

A devastating blaze erupted at a firecracker factory located in Harda town, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in a tragic loss of life and numerous injuries. According to official reports, nine individuals have lost their lives in the incident, while nearly 200 others have sustained injuries of varying degrees.

The explosion resulted in significant damage to the factory premises, with fire department vehicles rushing to the scene to contain the blaze. Authorities feared that numerous individuals may be trapped within the factory premises following the explosion.

The blast ignited a fierce fire, engulfing not only the factory but also surrounding buildings. Thick smoke and flames can be seen billowing into the sky, raising concerns about the safety of nearby residents.

CM Mohan Yadav takes immediate action

In light of the tragic incident, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has held a meeting and instructed Minister Uday Pratap Singh, IPS Ajit Kesari, and DGP Home Guard Arvind Kumar to visit the site via helicopter to assess the situation promptly.

"Six people have died and more than 50 people are injured in this incident. Over 50 ambulances were sent to the spot. Our minister Uday Pratap Singh, DG Home and around 400 police officials have left for the spot. We are trying to control the fire and provide immediate assistance to the injured. We will provide Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and the injured will be given free treatment...," MP CM added.