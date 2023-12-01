Congress will get more than 130 seats in Madhya Pradesh, says Digvijaya Singh on Exit Poll results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Digvijaya Singh

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that Congress will get more than 130 seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, results of which will be declared on December 3. Polling in all 230 Assembly seats in the state concluded on November 17.

Responding to Exit Polls predictions, Digvijaya Singh said, "Exit poll results are very diverse. We cannot say anything about it. I can assure you that the Congress will get more than 130 seats in Madhya Pradesh... People want transformation... People are fed up with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan..."

Exit poll predictions were far away from the reality, and exuded confidence that the grand-old party will form government in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing media persons, he said people of the state were fed up with BJP's "corruption" for the last two decades and have voted for a change.

"People want transformation for which Congress will get votes. People are fed up with Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his fake promises," he added.

After the exit poll was released on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said that the grand-old party will form the government with absolute majority in the state.

"The country is run by vision, not by television. Many exit polls have shown the Congress party forming the government while some exit polls are saying otherwise. You don't want to let all this distract you," Kamal Nath said in social media post.

The exit polls gave varied predictions in the poll-bound states, giving an advantage to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, a clear edge to Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana, and ruling MNF was ahead in power sweepstakes in Mizoram.

Most of the exit polls gave an edge to the Congress in Telangana, where polling concluded on Thursday, a few predicted a close contest in Rajasthan with Congress in the lead, and an exit poll gave an edge to the party in Madhya Pradesh too. A poll predicted that the Zoram People's Movement would win decisively in Mizoram.

The outcome of exit polls was released after the conclusion of polls in Telangana. If Congress can retain Rajasthan along with Chhattisgarh and oust the ruling BRS from Telangana, it will be a major morale booster for the party.

