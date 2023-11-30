India TV-CNX Exit Poll unveils mood in Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar's turf - Chambal

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK India TV-CNX Madhya Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2023: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar.

In Madhya Pradesh, after the voting on November 17, all eyes were set on November 30 for the exit poll results. Today, the wait ended, and the exit poll results have been revealed. The exit polls show a relatively clear picture of the situation in all five election states. Concerning Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seen leading with a significant majority.

Chambal's Region Vital for Both Parties

In the context of the Gwalior-Chambal region of the state, it holds great significance for both the BJP and the Congress. This area comprises 34 assembly seats, and it is recognized for being the stronghold of key figures like Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Congress leader Govind Singh. The 2020 Shivraj government was formed partly due to this region's influence, and even in this election, it remained a focal point.

Who's Winning the Chambal Valley?

According to India TV-CNX Exit Polls, the BJP has made a strong comeback, but the Congress hasn't managed to catch up. The BJP is projected to win 14 seats, significantly contributing to a comfortable majority. Meanwhile, the Congress may secure 20 seats, reflecting a repeat of the setback they faced in the 2020 elections. Other parties seem to have a minor impact in this region.

Madhya Pradesh Election Scenario

As per the India TV-CNX Exit Poll, the BJP is estimated to secure a substantial return, ranging from 140 to 159 seats, compared to their 109 seats five years ago. The Congress, on the other hand, might secure 70 to 89 seats, a decline from their previous 114 seats. 'Others,' including independents, may claim the remaining two seats. The vote share projections indicate 45.83% for BJP, 38.04% for Congress, and 16.13% for 'Others.'

Regional Seat Projections

The exit poll breaks down the seat projections for different regions in Madhya Pradesh:

Baghelkhand (51 seats): BJP 34, Congress 16, Others 1.

Bhopal (24 seats): BJP 18, Congress 6.

Chambal (34 seats): Congress 20, BJP 14.

Mahakaushal (47 seats): BJP 32, Congress 15.

Malwa (46 seats): BJP 34, Congress 12.

Nimar (28 seats): BJP 17, Congress 11.

The exit poll surveyed 16,720 respondents in 152 assembly constituencies on November 17.

