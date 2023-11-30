India TV-CNX Exit Poll: BJP may retain Madhya Pradesh with huge majority, may win 140 to 159 seats

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV-CNX Exit Poll

New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may retain power in Madhya Pradesh by getting a huge majority within a range of 140 to 159 seats in a House of 230 in the Assembly elections, says India TV-CNX Exit Poll projection. The results of the exit poll were telecast today on the news channel. Polling in Madhya Pradesh was held on November 17, and counting will take place on December 3.

India TV-CNX Exit Poll projections show the BJP may win 140 to 159 seats, compared to only 109 seats it had won five years ago. The Congress may win only 70 to 89 seats, compared to the 114 seats it had won five years ago, according to the exit poll. 'Others' including independents may win the remaining two seats.

Vote share projections show the BJP may get a whopping 45.83 per cent, the Congress may get 38.04 per cent, and 'Others' may get 16.13 per cent.

Region-wise Projections

Region-wise, India TV-CNX Exit Poll projections show:

In Baghelkhand having 51 seats, the BJP may win 34, the Congress may win 16 and Others may win one seat.

In Bhopal having 24 seats, the BJP may win 18 seats leaving the remaining six seats to the Congress.

In Chambal having 34 seats, the Congress may win 20 seats, leaving 14 seats to the BJP.

In Mahakaushal having 47 seats, the BJP may win 32 seats leaving 15 seats to the Congress.

In Malwa having 46 seats, the BJP may win 34 seats and the Congress may win 12 seats.

In Nimar having 28 seats, the BJP may win 17 seats, leaving the remaining 11 seats to the Congress.

The exit poll was carried out by India TV-CNX on November 17 among 16,720 respondents (8,590 males and 8,130 females) in 152 Assembly constituencies.



