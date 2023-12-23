'Misleading': MP govt dismisses reports suggesting CM Mohan Yadav contested WFI's Vice President election

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

The Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department has refuted reports suggesting that Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav contested the election for the Vice President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Madhya Pradesh's Jansampark Fact Check department took to X, formerly Twitter, and informed that reports saying CM Mohan Yadav contested the WFI election for vice president post are misleading and factless.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav did not contest any election for the post of Vice President of the Wrestling Federation of India.

On Friday, Mohan Yadav along with his deputies Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the first official visit of the new state leadership to the national capital.

CM Mohan Yadav, two deputies meet PM Modi

The chief minister and the deputy chief ministers met Modi at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg and informed him "about the development works being undertaken in the state and obtained the guidance of the prime minister", a state government spokesperson said.

The three leaders from Madhya Pradesh also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during the day.

The BJP returned to power in Madhya Pradesh after a landslide victory in the recently held assembly elections. The party picked Yadav to replace four-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and appointed two deputy chief ministers.

ALSO READ | Those raising questions on Lord Ram are taking support of 'Ram naam' today: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

ALSO READ | Narendra Singh Tomar elected MP Assembly Speaker, Shivraj Singh Chouhan says 'he's an institution'