Narendra Singh Tomar elected MP Assembly Speaker, Shivraj Singh Chouhan says 'he's an institution'

Madhya Pradesh: Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been appointed as the new Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. His name was proposed by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the same was supported by other MLAs.

On this occasion, Prahlad Patel said in his address that this is an important day in his political career. I have come to this House for the first time after being elected. Such a person has been appointed to this chair who has a huge experience in organisation, House and government.

Not just an individual, he's an institution, Shivraj Singh Chouhan praises Narendra Singh Tomar

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that Narendra Singh Tomar is not an individual but an institution. He has the capital of long political experience. He has a rich, patient, brave and serious personality at the same time. "If I say honestly, like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he is Ajatashatri in the context of Madhya Pradesh. The opposition has been impressed by his working style. He has the capital of political experience. Will run the House keeping in mind both the parties and the opposition. He doesn't have ego and is an epitome of patience."

"He has been with us for a long time. I never saw him losing patience, always remained full of enthusiasm. As a political worker, he performed his duties very well. You must have seen that when the farmer movement was going on, farmer leaders used to come with great enthusiasm but the way Narendra Singh ji used to talk to them with a smile, their anger would come down".

Narendra Singh Tomar will enhance dignity of the post, says Shivraj Chouhan

"We were MLAs and ministers together, and also worked together for the organisation. When 2008 Assembly election came, we decided to contest the polls under his guidance. Then in 2013 also, we got his support. The way he managed this election... He has a huge personality... will enhance the dignity of the post of Speaker and run the House well. The people of the state will also benefit. The government will do its work but the Opposition should also put its say forward," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

