Jitu Patwari replaces Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief, Umang Singhar is new LoP

Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Kamal Nath (L) and Jitu Patwari.

After facing a debacle in the recently concluded Assembly elections, Congress has made a major reshuffle in the party in Madhya Pradesh. Senior party leader Kamal Nath has been removed as the state Congress chief. He has been replaced by Rau MLA Jitu Patwari.

Meanwhile, tribal leader Umang Singhar will be the new Lear of Opposition in the state Assembly now. He is an MLA from Gandhwani Assembly constituency. Ater MLA Hemant Katare has been made the Deputy Leader of the Opposition.

The reshuffle comes days after the Congress was routed in the state with the party just managing to get 66 seats in 230-member Legislative Assembly. Kamal Nath bore the brunt of this loss as the party had gone to polls under his leadership. He was declared as the chief ministerial candidate by the Congress party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a massive victory and garnered 166 seats. However, Kamal Nath managed to maintain his several decade-old stranglehold on Chhindwara as he won the seat by 36,594 votes. He defeated BJP leader Vivek Bunty Sahu. In the 2018 polls, Nath's victory margin against Sahu was 25,837 votes. Since 1980, Nath has won the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat a record nine times.