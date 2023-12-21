Those raising questions on Lord Ram are taking support of 'Ram naam' today: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh news: While speaking during the very first session of the new legislative assembly in Madhya Pradesh today (December 21), newly elected chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav targeted those who generally use to raise questions against Lord Ram.

CM Yadav posted a video on his social media account X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "Those who usually raise questions ‍on Lord Shri Ram are now taking support of Ram's name today."

Madhya Pradesh CM added, "If you have courage, then stand for Shri Krishna in Mathura now."

Now, vote bank named 'Ram' is about to open in India soon.

MP govt to welcome devotees travelling to Ayodhya:

The Madhya Pradesh government will welcome devotees travelling to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for the consecration of the Ram temple, newly-appointed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said. The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple is expected to take place on January 22, 2024 (Monday).

Yadav, the BJP legislature party leader and MLA from Ujjain South, was sworn in as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh at a grand ceremony in Bhopal on Wednesday. Talking to media on Wednesday after holding his first cabinet meeting, Yadav said several devotees from Madhya Pradesh will be visiting Ayodhya on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration, and they will be welcomed on their way by applying 'tilak' on their forehead.

Yadav recalled the difficult times faced by 'karsevaks' during the Ram temple agitation and said now the time has come to provide them all necessary facilities at the time of the fulfilment of their dream of seeing a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A senior official told media that all possible arrangements, including of food, water and other necessary facilities, will be made for devotees going to Ayodhya to attend the consecration ceremony. These arrangements will be made in the areas bordering Uttar Pradesh to enable people to go to Ayodhya without facing any difficulty, he said.

If required, special trains on the lines of the Teerth Darshan Yojana will be arranged for taking devotees to Ayodhya, the official said. Under the Teerth Darshan Yojana, senior citizens of the state are facilitated to travel to identified pilgrimage sites of the country free of cost.

ALSO READ: IAS Raghvendra Singh appointed Principal Secretary to new MP CM Mohan Yadav

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav takes 'bulldozer action' on man's house who cut off BJP leader's hand