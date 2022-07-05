Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Shastra: Happiness & peace will increase by placing pictures of birds in the house

Highlights The door of success opens by placing a picture of birds

The picture of birds in the house helps in getting rid of negative energy

Vastu Shastra: Know from Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra, why and in which direction the picture of birds should be placed in the house. What are the benefits of doing this? There used to be a time when old people used to wake up only after hearing the sound of birds in the village. Where is it possible in today's time to start the morning with the sweet voice of birds. But today you can put pictures of birds in your house. According to Vastu Shastra, putting pictures of birds in the house gives positive results. Many times it happens that even after hard work and hard work, success is not achieved.

Such people who are going through such trouble should put pictures of birds in their homes. Birds are considered auspicious in terms of Vastu. Where there are birds, the atmosphere itself becomes blissful. By the way, you can also keep real birds in your house, but if you do not want this, then you can keep a picture or idol of birds in the house.

By doing this, positive energy resides in your home and life and gets rid of negative energy. With this, the sum of your success starts to form. It is best to choose the east direction for photographing birds. This direction is considered good for photographing.