Vastu Tips: Things to keep in mind while using a broom at home

In Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about important things related to the broom. If you are using the broom in your home or office even after it is broken, then it is absolutely wrong from the point of view of Vastu.

The broom should be replaced soon after it breaks. Cleaning the house with a broken broom brings many problems. Apart from this, the broom is considered a symbol of 'Lakshmi'. Therefore, even by mistake, the broom should never be touched by feet and should be placed in a place where the feet or eyes of the visitors do not fall on it. Apart from this, you should never keep a broom behind or adjacent to the cupboard or locker in which you keep your money or other valuables. This leads to loss of money.