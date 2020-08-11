Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YURAKOV.BRAND Vastu Tips: Never keep photos or torn notes in your wallet. Here's why

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about what you should keep in your purse or wallet according to Vastu Shastra. Apart from money, people keep many things in their purse, many of which are not used for a long time. According to Vastu Shastra, you should avoid keeping a few of these things in the purse because negative energy increases around these things.

In addition, doing so can also lead to a loss in terms of money. But there are also some things which turn out to be very fruitful when kept in the purse. They bring auspicious results. Torn notes, old photos, or papers in bad condition should not be kept inside the purse. This reduces the flow of money. The cleaner the purse is, and the more well-kept things are, the better it is. Keep a paper photo of Lakshmi Mata in the purse and keep changing it from time to time. This will ensure that you always have money in your purse. Apart from this, you can also keep a Shree Yantra because it is a form of Lakshmi.

