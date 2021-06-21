Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/#RED HOUSE Vastu Tips: Never get red colour painted in the south-east direction, it is inauspicious

Today in Vastu Shastra, know from Acharya Indu Prakash whether red color can be done in the igneous angle of the house. If yes, what are its benefits and if not, why? The element color of south-east direction is wood and the element of red color is fire.

Fire and wood seem to be interdependent, but the only truth between the two is that fire burns wood. So if we use red color in the igneous angle, then the elements related to the igneous angle, ie business and development, the life of the elder daughter will all be affected and the elements related to the direction of red color will be spent.

The direction of red color is South, which is related to Yash and Kirti, is related to middle daughter, is related to eyes. So the elements of igneous angle, business and development, efforts made for the achievement of fame will be hindered. The interest of the elder daughter will be suppressed because of the middle daughter, so try not to use red color in the south-east direction.