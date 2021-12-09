Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OTRIO.STATIONERY Vastu Tips: Know which direction in study room is right to make windows

Today in Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakas, tells in which direction one should get the windows installed in their children's study room. It is very important to have natural light in the house. By natural light it means sunlight. Sunlight makes the atmosphere of the house pleasant, that is, it attracts positivity.

Therefore, it is very important to have natural light in the study room of the children. So that children can have mental development and they are filled with positive energy and for this it is necessary to have a window in the room. If there are windows, only then the sunlight will come in. So here's the proper direction the window should be made so that proper energy can reach your child.

A window can be made in the east or north direction of the child's study room. While it should not be built in the south direction at all. You can also make a window in the west direction.