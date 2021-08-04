Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VERSAROBES Vastu Tips: Avoid using mirror on the door of cabinets to improve financial status

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra about the type of mirror to be used on the doors of the shelves and cabinets. As we know that these days, such shelves are coming in the fashion era, whose doors have a mirror on the outside.

According to Vastu, this is not at all right. Because according to the rules, the direction of keeping the cupboard is south or west, whereas according to Vastu, the east or north direction is considered good for placing the mirror. Therefore, if there is a mirror on the door of the cupboard, then it is not right. It is a symbol of negativity. This affects your financial condition. Your income may decrease and have a negative impact on your economic ststus. Therefore, make sure to avoid cupboards with mirrors on their front.

