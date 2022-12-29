Visa on Arrival resumes in Qatar: Know details and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Visa

As of December 23, Hayya card requirements will be replaced with Visa on Arrival regulations in Qatar. Visa on Arrival is available to travellers from more than 95 different countries, who may also take advantage of the flurry of brand-new attractions that have opened in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Qatar's tourists and citizens may continue to take advantage of the distinctively cool climate, immaculate beaches, and genuine warm Arabian hospitality to enjoy the wonderful, family-friendly ambiance that made this year's event so exceptional and memorable.

Some of the most recognisable locations from the tournament are still open and ready to welcome visitors from all over the world, offering everything from the delectable cuisines and culture available in Souq Waqif and Katara Cultural Village to taking in the beauties of the Doha Port and Corniche.

Commenting on the latest travel rules, Haya Al-Noami, Head of Promotions Sector at Qatar Tourism, said: "Looking back at the end of a truly remarkable month of celebrations, we are so proud to have hosted some of the year's most memorable moments. We are confident that Qatar's iconic attractions, warmth and openness, and infectious enthusiasm will continue to draw in visitors and residents toward the end of the year and into the next."

Read More Travel News