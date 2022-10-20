Are you in Perth for T20 World Cup? From Kings Park to Cottesloe Beach, know perfect escape for vacation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Are you in Perth for T20 World Cup? Know these 5 places

Perth is one of the most scenic destinations of Australia. As Western Australia's capital, Perth has a wide range of tourist attractions. The city is already making news due to the forthcoming T20 World Cup, India vs South Africa match on 30th October, 2022. Thousands of fans are flying to Perth to see the match. While people have travelling from all over the world to watch the game, they must be wondering where to go in the western captital. Here is a list of must-see attractions in Perth.

Kings park

Perth's greatest treasure is Kings Park. Even if you're not into flora, it's a lovely walk with stunning views of the Swan River and downtown Perth. It offers magnificent views of the Swan River and the city skyline. It is one of the biggest inner city parks in the entire world. Take in the springtime beauty of the local wildflowers, stroll along Federation Walkway, and admire the enormous boab tree that was brought over from the Kimberley. You haven't visited Perth unless you've seen Kings Park.

Cottesloe Beach

Cottesloe Beach, which has almost a kilometre (0.6 miles) of fine, white sand, is one of most well-liked swimming, snorkelling, and surfing locations in Perth. In Western Australia, it is the origin of surfing and surf lifesaving. Locals have been going to the beach for decades, and they spend the majority of their summer days there, relaxing in the sun or partaking in water activities. The beach is flanked with some of the greatest cafés, restaurants, and pubs where you can unwind after a day at the beach. Few people are aware that this beach in Western Australia has been rated the world's second best for residents and visitors to spend their free time.

Wave rock

Wave Rock is one of Australia's most iconic landmarks, situated close to the Wheatbelt town of Hyden. The rock, which stands 15 metres above ground and is more than 100 metres long, resembles a massive surf wave of multicoloured granite set to fall into the woods below. Wave Rock is one of Western Australia's most well-known natural attractions and the most unusual structures you will ever witness. The four-hour trip from Perth to Wave Rock takes you through the picturesque wheatbelt region.

Hillary's Boat Harbour

Hillary's Boat Harbour is one of Perth's top leisure destinations. Since its inception in 1988, the port has provided an unparalleled experience to both visitors and residents alike. The Harbour is a great spot to visit in Perth for families since it includes some of the top attractions for spending a day packed with excitement. The famed AQWA, Australia's biggest aquarium, is located at Hillary's Boat Harbour and takes you on an unforgettable voyage of experiencing the diverse marine life of Western Australia's coastal areas. The Harbour is located in Hillary, a coastal suburb of the city. From Perth CBD, the destination is a comfortable 25-minute drive.

Bell Tower

The Bell Tower, located in bustling Barrack Square where Perth meets the Swan River, is a landmark for both Australian and foreign visitors. The Bell Tower is one of the world's biggest musical instruments, custom-built to carry the historically significant bells of Saint Martin-in-the-Fields Church, Buckingham Palace's parish church in Trafalgar Square, London. These bells are older than the fourteenth century. The Bell Tower, one of Western Australia's most fascinating and renowned sites, provides travellers with intriguing exhibitions on these famous bells and the ancient art of bell ringing, as well as breathtaking views of the Swan River from the sixth floor open-air viewing deck.

