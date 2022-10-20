Thursday, October 20, 2022
     
Diwali 2022: Craving a small vacation? Try out these 6 locations for festive fun

Diwali 2022: Here are some trip ideas that you can plan with your family and friends during the extended weekend. Make the most of your vacation by visiting the places that you haven't been to yet.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2022 14:46 IST
Diwali weekend trip ideas
Image Source : FREEPIK Enjoy the Diwali weekend by taking a trip with your family and friends

Diwali 2022: The festive time is knocking at our doors. Diwali is the time to celebrate with family and friends and what better way to head out for a getaway so that you feel recharged and full of positive energy? Below are some places that you can visit if you are planning for a weekend trip with your close ones. 

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Whether it is the spirituality that you are seeking or adventure, a quaint romantic holiday, or a trip with your gang; Rishikesh offers the best of all the worlds that there are. While the flowing Ganges and its white sand beaches surrounded by the hills lure nature lovers, river rafting, morning Yoga and local food are what attract many to India's yoga capital.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Set against the backdrop of the river Beas, the breathtaking mountains, and lush green lawns, Manali is perfect for a short holiday. The weather is pleasant and will certainly add to your trip to the hills.

Dehradun, Uttarakhand

The lush and lovely mountain-scape of Dehradun is best enjoyed in this weather when winter is just setting in. Visit the city if you are looking for a quick vacation in the lap of nature. 

 Panchgani, Maharashtra 

Panchgani provides visitors with an ideal blend of historic and scenic locations. It's perfect for large groups of friends or family, business retreats, or customised getaways. The property is 15 minutes from Mahabaleshwar and is surrounded by greenery, fresh air, and chirping birds, with terraces ideal for stargazing.

 Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is a scenic destination straight out of a fairytale. This quaint hill station is a romantic paradise nestled in the confluence of three mountain streams. The tea estates, Lakkam waterfalls, and Eravikulam National Park are some must-visit destinations for those who want to explore the unique and magnificent sights of the hill station and add more color to their Instagram feed.

 

 

Kutch, Gujarat

Aptly dubbed as the "White Desert of India", Kutch is a unique destination that exudes a surreal feeling that is unmatched and sure to add a touch of flair to your feed. The vast and expansive white salt desert coupled with a backdrop of a starry sky is sure to have you staring in awe at the pictures that come as a result of it.

(With IANS inputs)

