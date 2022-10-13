Jodie Comer beats Zendaya, Bella Hadid, Beyoncé to become world's most beautiful face

Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
Jodie Comer's facial features were found to be closest to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which is a measure of physical attractiveness and beauty.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2022 12:11 IST
Most beautiful faces in world
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BELLAHADID Most beautiful face as per science has been revealed

The world's most beautiful faces have been ranked according to science and Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer has topped the list beating the likes of Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Beyoncé. A list of beautiful celebrities in the world was compiled by facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva. He has used a technique that measured physical perfection based on scientific calculation. His method of calculation is termed as The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi and as per it, Comer has the most beautiful face in the world. 

What is Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi? 

The Golden Ratio (also known as Phi, or the Fibonacci number) is the mathematical symmetry algorithm that underlies our perception of attractiveness. The Italian Renaissance polymath, Leonardo Da Vinci, used the Golden Ratio equation and realised that the closer a face or object gets to this number, the higher the level of its perceived beauty. The idea behind the equation is that the closer the ratios of a face or body are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become. 

Jodie Comer is the most beautiful woman  

As per Dr De Silva's findings, Jodie Comer's facial features were just 1.3% away from being the perfect shape. Comer was found to be 94.52 percent accurate to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. She was followed by Zendaya who was 94.37 percent accurate to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, followed by Bella Hadid, who was 94.35 percent accurate and Beyoncé who was 92.44 percent accurate. 

Jodie Comer 

Zendaya 

Bella Hadid

Beyoncé 

 

 

 

