Tired of hair fall? Know these 3 onion masks to promote hair growth

Hair fall is one of the most common problems these days. Due to the hectic schedule and pollution our hair gets affected the most. Know these homemade onion hair masks to stop and promote hair growth.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2022 19:59 IST
Onion is one of the most commonly used ingredients for hair fall. Sometimes, going natural is the best way to take care of our hair. In fact today, a number of brands offer natural hair care products and onion is the most common ingredient used in such products. Apart from improving the taste and texture of the dish, onions can also benefit the hair by improving hair growth and reducing hair fall. It can be used to add volume to the hair and regular use can prevent hair fall as well.

Here are 3 onion hair masks that will resolve all hair problems

Onions are rich in zinc, sulphur, enzyme catalase (antioxidant), folic acid, vitamin C, E, B, phosphorus, potassium, and other essential nutrients that make the humble onion very effective in fighting fungal infections, improving hair growth cycle, improving hair health, reviving sleeping follicles and keep the scalp clean and healthy.

1. Honey and onion juice mask

This pack helps the hair retain moisture by acting as a natural conditioner and strengthens hair follicles therefore it can prevent hair damage and dryness.

*Make the mask by mixing one tablespoon of good quality honey with half a cup of fresh onion juice.

*Apply on the scalp and hair length and massage gently.
*Let it sit for 15 minutes.
*Wash with mild shampoo and conditioner. Use it once a week.

2. Onion juice and ginger mask

This pack is anti-inflammatory and improves blood circulation. That’s why it is great for promoting hair growth.

*According to your hair length, take equal portions of ginger and onion juice and blend well.
*Apply this combination to the scalp and massage well.
*Leave it on for about an hour before washing it with mild shampoo and conditioner. Use this hair pack every alternating day.

3. Coconut oil and onion juice

There is no questioning the effectiveness of coconut oil for hair. This mask helps repair the follicles and heals the scalp from within. This hair mask is good for overall hair health.

*Blend coconut oil and onion juice in the ratio of 1:1.
*Apply on scalp and hair length.
*Leave for 30 minutes.
*Wash with gentle shampoo and conditioner. Use this hair mask once or twice a week.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

 

