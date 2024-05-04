Lotions, gels or sticks: Here's how to choose the right sunscreen and its application process

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here's how to choose the right sunscreen and its application process.

Summer is officially here, which means it's time to hit the beach and enjoy all the outdoor activities that come with the warmer weather. But along with all the fun in the sun, comes the importance of protecting your skin from harmful UV rays. And what better way to protect your skin than with sunscreen?

But with so many different types of sunscreen on the market - lotions, gels, sticks - it can be overwhelming trying to figure out which one is the best for you. Not to mention, knowing how to properly apply sunscreen for maximum protection can also be a challenge. That's why in this article, we will be breaking down the different types of sunscreen and their application process, so you can have a fun and safe summer without any worries.

Types of Sunscreen: Lotions, Gels, and Sticks

Lotions: Lotions are the most common and traditional form of sunscreen. They come in bottles or tubes and have a creamy consistency that is easy to spread on the skin. Lotions are suitable for all skin types and offer a versatile level of coverage. They also tend to be more affordable compared to other types of sunscreen.

Gels: Gels have a lightweight and non-greasy texture, making them perfect for those with oily or acne-prone skin. They often come in clear or tinted formulas, making them less visible on the skin. Gels are great for outdoor activities as they are water-resistant and won't easily rub off.

Sticks: Sunscreen sticks have a solid formula similar to deodorant sticks and are convenient for on-the-go applications. They come in small packaging that can easily fit in your pocket or bag, making them perfect for outdoor adventures. Sticks are also great for targeted application in areas like around your eyes or lips.

Choosing the Right Sunscreen

Now that you know the different types of sunscreen, how do you know which one is right for you? Here are some factors to consider when choosing the right sunscreen for your skin.

SPF: SPF (Sun Protection Factor) measures how well a sunscreen protects against UVB rays, which are responsible for sunburns. Experts recommend using a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, which blocks 97% of UVB rays. However, keep in mind that a higher SPF doesn't necessarily mean better protection. No sunscreen can block 100% of UV rays, so it's crucial to reapply every two hours.

Broad-spectrum: Sunscreens labelled as "broad-spectrum" protect against both UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays can penetrate deep into the skin, causing premature ageing and skin cancer. Make sure to choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen to ensure full protection against both types of UV rays.

Skin type: As mentioned earlier, different types of sunscreen are suitable for different skin types. If you have dry skin, opt for a lotion or cream formula as they provide more hydration. For oily or acne-prone skin, go for a gel or oil-free formula. And if you have sensitive skin, look for sunscreens with natural ingredients and without added fragrances.

Water-resistant: If you're planning on swimming or participating in water sports, make sure to choose a water-resistant sunscreen. Water-resistant sunscreens can withstand sweating and water exposure for up to 80 minutes before needing to be reapplied.

How to Apply Sunscreen Correctly

Apply sunscreen 15-30 minutes before sun exposure. Use enough product to cover your entire body and reapply every two hours. For your face, use about a pea-sized amount and do not skip your lips as they are also susceptible to sun damage, so make sure to use a lip balm with SPF or apply sunscreen directly to your lips. However, avoid the eye area. Make sure to wash off all sunscreen at the end of the day to prevent clogged pores and breakouts.

