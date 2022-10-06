Thursday, October 06, 2022
     
  Is laser skin rejuvenation good for skin? Here are 5 reasons why you should opt for it

Is laser skin rejuvenation good for skin? Here are 5 reasons why you should opt for it

Laser skin rejuvenation encourages the subdermal production of elastin and collagen protein, this treatment delivers encouraging results and helps the skin look brighter, plumper, rejuvenated, and even-toned.

IANS New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2022
Representative image
Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Laser toning is a cutting-edge cosmetic procedure that is secure, efficient, and helpful in treating a range of skin issues. For the treatment of hyperpigmentation, chickenpox scars, dark spots, sunspots, fine lines, and wrinkles as well as for improving skin tone, texture, and colour, this technique is quite popular. As it encourages the subdermal production of elastin and collagen protein, this treatment delivers encouraging results and helps the skin look brighter, plumper, rejuvenated, and even-toned.

If you're thinking about having your first laser toning session, Dr. Geeta Grewal, a cosmetologist who believes in treatments that provide surgical-level results with non-surgical treatments and minimally invasive procedures, shares reasons as to why you should:

It improves skin tone and texture

These days because of UV rays, skin tone is greatly affected. Laser toning treatment helps to come out of these problems in a very simple and effective way.

It reduces the pore sizes

Large pores leave our skin looking tired and irritated, and it seems that no matter how many products we use, none of them get the job done. With the help of laser skin toning these issues would be easily resolved.

It smooths out wrinkles and fine lines

Laser skin toning for resurfacing skin will remove wrinkles. These treatments are specifically useful for minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the forehead, around the eyes and around the mouth.

It gives younger look and healthier skin

As the skin surface gets rejuvenated, it imparts a glorious glow to the skin. Less imperfection to your skin accentuates real beauty of your skin and enhances and highlights sharp features of your face. Tight and glowing skin is synonymous with youthful beauty.

It improves the appearance of acne scarring and age spots

The more we age, fewer results are observed related to application of topical products like skin serums and creams. Thanks to our smiling etiquettes, we gather large volumes of fine lines and wrinkles near our mouth and eyes. Laser toning is specially targeted to fight wrinkles, and one can see prominent visible reduction in fine lines and wrinkles after going through treatment of laser toning.

