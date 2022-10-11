Get instant glowing skin with these 5 anti-aging peels

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Get instant glowing skin

As festivities are around we women want to get glowing skin to be festive-ready. It’s a month of festivities and celebrations as Karwa Chauth will be followed by Diwali, It’s all about having some fun time with friends and family, and indulging in some self-love. Due to our busy schedules, we tend to forget to take care of our skin. Know these 5 anti-aging peels to get radiant glowing skin.

1. Vitamin C peel

Vitamin C is one of the most potent skincare ingredients that is known for giving a youthful radiance to the skin. Most anti-ageing creams contain vitamin C because of their properties to fight against sun damage and free radicals which are responsible for making the skin look dull. Vitamin C peel is an excellent way to heal the skin and helps in boosting skin cell growth on the skin. It also helps in reducing acne scars, and pigmentation revealing clear and bright skin.

2. Glycolic peel

Glycolic acid is a skin brightening agent and helps to fight against signs of aging like fine lines, crow’s feet, wrinkles, etc. Also, the glycolic peel is a gentle peel that can be used even on sensitive skin without any side effects. It helps in achieving brighter and smoother skin and aids in giving an even-toned skin. The glycolic peel works on the upper layer of the skin and removes the dead skin cells.

3. Gluconolactone peel

Gluconolactone peel removes dead skin very gently. Improves skin hydration, reduces fine lines and wrinkles, increases skin elasticity, evens its tone due to the keratolytic action, removes roughness and tightens pores. Gluconolactone does not cause irritation or sensitization of the skin and mucous membranes

4. Lactic acid peel

Lactic acid is another ingredient used in anti-aging peels which helps in dealing with fine lines and wrinkles. It gently exfoliates the top layer of the skin and sheds off dead skin cells. It also aids in collagen production on the skin which makes the skin tighter and younger-looking. Lactic acid is also known to give a brightening effect to the skin and helps in fading scars and spots.

5. Glutathione peel

Glutathione is the star ingredient of this peel as it imparts a goddess-like glow. Glutathione is a powerful antioxidant that can be applied on the face or on darker parts of the body. It inhibits melanin synthesis, neutralizes free radicals and improves cell renewal. The results are regenerated and renewed skin, improving skin brightening. It provides the skin with a radiant glow, redefining pores and improving cutaneous hyperpigmentation.

