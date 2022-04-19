Little Things to Mismatched, experience scenic Indian landscapes through these Netflix titles

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Experience scenic landscapes through films

To bring an authentic perspective to storytelling, the choice of location and how it is captured on-screen adds tremendously to the spirit and character of the plot. Netflix has focused on capturing the real beauty of Indian landscapes in its original titles. Right from popular tourist attractions to remote, undiscovered locales, the landscapes featured in some of the streaming service’s original shows and movies serve as inspiration for those who are chalking out travel plans.

Leh-Ladakh, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein

Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Anchal Singh, one portion of the show encapsulates the beauty of Ladakh and showcases the picturesque, rugged terrains in Ladakh, amidst beautiful valleys and mountains.

Rajasthan, Mismatched

The majestic forts of Rajasthan, rugged terrains, colorful bustling markets and Havelis have always drawn tourists. This coming-of-age romantic drama series Mismatched starring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha, and Vidya Malvade, is set against the backdrop of this beautiful state and is sure to give viewers #travelgoals. The episodes capture the majestic royal architecture in Jaipur as the protagonists navigate matters of the heart.

Kerala, Little Things

This show is an ode to the subculture of live-in couples in semi-modern India. Starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar, the final season of the series has been shot in God’s Own Country, Kerala. The stunning backwaters and landscapes across Munnar, Kochi, and Alleppey form an intrinsic part of the storyline and take viewers on a visual tour of the state.

Haridwar, Haseen Dillruba

The movie starring Tapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane is set in a town called Jwalapur. The film captures beautiful images of Haridwar, including scenes along the banks of the river Ganga. The famous rapids of Rishikesh that are popular with adventure seekers for white water rafting also make an appearance here.

Skater Girl

Described as “India’s first skateboarding film”, Skater Girl follows a 16-year-old in rural Rajasthan whose life changes when she meets a British-Indian woman who introduces her to skateboarding. They made an approximately 14,500 sq ft largest skatepark Khempur, near Udaipur. The park, called Desert Dolphins, was the training ground for the child actors as well as a location for the skating contest in Skater Girl. Once filming was complete, the team handed over the park to the local community.