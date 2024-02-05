Kamakhya Mandir Darshan: Booking process, timings and more about the ancient hilltop shrine

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kamakhya Mandir Darshan details.

Situated atop the Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, Assam, the Kamakhya Mandir is a renowned ancient Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya. Known as one of the most powerful Shakti Peeths in India, this temple attracts thousands of devotees every year. The unique architecture of the temple, its religious significance, and the breathtaking view from the top make it a must-visit destination for spiritual seekers and tourists alike. On Sunday, while launching Rs 11,600 crore worth of projects in Assam, PM Modi said that Kamakhya temple will soon become the gateway to tourism in the Northeast. In this article, we will take you through the booking process, timings, and how to reach this ancient hilltop shrine.

Booking Process:

The Kamakhya Mandir does not require any prior booking for darshan or pooja. Devotees can visit the temple at any time during its opening hours and offer their prayers. However, for special poojas and rituals, you may need to book in advance. The temple also offers online booking facilities for various poojas like Kumari Puja, Ambubachi Puja, etc. It is recommended to book in advance for these special occasions as the temple gets extremely crowded during these times.

Timings:

The temple opens at 5:30 am and closes at 10 pm every day. However, there are specific timings for different rituals and poojas. The morning aarti is held at 5:30 am while the evening aarti is at 7:30 pm. The temple remains closed from 1 pm to 2:30 pm for lunch and cleaning rituals. It is advisable to plan your visit accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

Reaching Kamakhya Mandir:

The Kamakhya Mandir is located about 8 km away from the main city of Guwahati and can be easily reached by various modes of transport.

By Air: The nearest airport is Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, which is well-connected to major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc. From the airport, you can hire a taxi or take a bus to reach the temple.

By Train: The nearest railway station is Guwahati Junction, which is well-connected to all major cities in India. From the station, you can take a taxi or an auto-rickshaw to reach the temple.

By Road: The Kamakhya Mandir is well-connected by road and can be easily reached by private or state-run buses. You can also hire a taxi or self-drive to reach the temple.

Now that you know the booking process, timings, and how to reach the temple, let us delve deeper into the history and significance of this ancient hilltop shrine.

History and Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, when Lord Shiva was carrying the charred body of his beloved wife, Sati, around the world in his grief, her womb fell at the Nilachal Hill, where the Kamakhya Mandir now stands. This is why the temple is primarily associated with fertility, and many couples visit here to seek blessings for a child. The name 'Kamakhya' itself means 'the goddess of desire' and is believed to be a form of Goddess Parvati.

Apart from its religious significance, the Kamakhya Mandir is also renowned for its unique architecture. The temple has a dome-like structure with four chambers representing various deities.

The annual Ambubachi Mela, held during the monsoon season, attracts a large number of devotees from all over India. It is believed that during this time, the Goddess goes through her menstrual cycle, and the temple remains closed for three days. On the fourth day, the doors of the temple are opened, and devotees offer prayers to the goddess.

Surrounded by lush greenery and with a stunning view of the Brahmaputra river, the Kamakhya Mandir is not only a religious site but also a treat for nature lovers. The temple also offers a panoramic view of Guwahati city, making it a popular spot for photography.

