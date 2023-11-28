Goa Beyond Sand, Sun and Sea: 5 peak season experiences which make it worth visiting

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 peak season experiences which make it worth visiting.

Goa is the most preferred and yet most renowned beach destination in India that everyone wants to visit at least once in their lifetime. The beauty of the place and serene views are so breathtaking that people try to visit it at least once a year, if not frequently. Goa has beaches, sunsets, views, culture, nightlife, casinos, events and many other activities that leave no stone unturned in giving people a reason to extend their vacation.

Moreover, with the ongoing peak season in Goa, marking the beginning from mid-October to February end, this is your time to pack your bags and here are the top reasons that make it worth visiting.

Beaches

Though Goa is loaded with 'n' several beaches if you are looking for something particular then, you must visit Baga Beach and Anjuna Beach because these two are the most popular and lively beaches, known for their vibrant atmosphere and a plethora of water sports.

During the peak season, there happens a variety of water activities like parasailing and jet-skiing and the nightlife at beaches becomes so vibrant as clubs organise various parties and events.

Harshita Kapoor, one of the recent tourists said, "I have been to Goa twice but never experienced the nightlife but this time, I visited Goa especially to experience the lively environment at night with my friends to capture some lifetime memories. And truly, the experience was so exciting that I am short of words to explain, it was like super wow and worth visiting. I went to Anjuna Beach during the festive season which just gave me a great adventure and moments. I have decided that I will visit Goa in peak season now because while visiting you can feel and see the difference in vibes on usual days."

If you love shopping, you can also shop for some antiques and beach accessories at economical prices since Anjuna Beach is famous for its Wednesday's Flea Market which is also a hub for music lovers.

Forts

Alongside the beaches, Goa is well known for its different forts and churches as well. You can plan and manage your itinerary accordingly like visiting forts during the day as the views during sunlight are exceptional to make poses and capture pictures. Though every different fort has a story behind its existence and a history to reveal; Aguada Fort is worth visiting since it offers panoramic views of the coastline but don't forget to explore Aguada Jail and Lighthouse. When visiting Aguada Fort, you not only get to immerse yourself in history but also enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds this iconic structure. It's a well-rounded experience that combines culture, history, and stunning landscapes.

Casinos

The most amazing destination to experience night parties, night culture and casinos is Deltin Royale. This casino has just completed a decade of existence and celebrated its 10th anniversary with great pomp and show. Though the biggest and longest festive season is also here in India where people specifically during Diwali parties prefer to play poker, rummy and many other RMG games, Deltin Royale hosts a variety of special events and tournaments throughout the year. These events are unique and curated specially to suit different sects of guests. To name a few, Deltin hosts tournaments like 'SPIN' which is a Roulette tournament, Deltin Poker Tournament 9DPT which is popular with the players that seek thrill in Poker, 'Ace 21' is for Black Jack, 'Super 9' for Baccarat and many more.

All these tournaments are unique and offer signature experiences that Deltin is reputed for which also encourages people to experience Goa's casinos if they haven't had one yet.

Last but not least, Deltin is also renowned for organising tournaments, tailored to peoples' personalised needs that add extra edge to their fun and entertainment, specifically during peak times.

Manoj Jain, COO, of Delta Corp, shares his viewpoint about Goa's tourism and Casino Culture since the city has observed a paradigm difference in terms of nightlife and casino services.

He says: "People love to visit the floating casino ships in Goa and particularly favour luxe, more opulent casinos like the Deltin Royale. This is Asia's largest and most iconic gaming and entertainment destination from the house of 'Deltin' which is the pioneer in the gaming and hospitality industry in India. Deltin, in particular, is known for its luxurious offerings and is a preferred choice for those seeking a high-end gaming and entertainment experience in Goa. Completing a decade in the industry, Deltin Royale offers a wide range of games, live entertainment and amenities to its patrons that always leave them coming back for more."

Waterfalls

The sound and view of waterfalls is a stressbuster in itself as it appear pleasant to the ears and seems calming and relaxing to both eyes and mind. While visiting waterfalls, you must visit Dudhsagar Waterfalls which is located in the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary. The crowd during the peak season increases a lot as people can experience different trekking activities while enjoying jeep safari through the lush greenery surrounding the falls wherein, people can encounter different beautiful species of flora and fauna during their journey.

Old Goa

Old Goa is meant for churches and pleasant and peaceful beaches which is also like a hidden side of Goa as it is calm and polite in itself and highlights different aspects of nature. Old Goa is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that one shouldn't miss because its churches, surrounded with stunning views make it a UNESCO site. You can add the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Se Cathedral, and the Church of St. Cajetan Church to your travel list and can cover in one day. For a taste of history and culture, the peak season allows you to enjoy the cultural heritage of Goa without the sweltering heat.

Moreover, one of the biggest reasons to visit between October to February is the mild temperature with zero humidity. The evenings also become cooler which makes Goa an ideal place for outdoor fun and adventure and a meaningful place even for destination weddings too.

