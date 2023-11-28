Love is in the air! 6 luxury resorts in India for romantic getaways

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) 6 luxury resorts in India for romantic getaways

India, with its incredible diversity and rich cultural tapestry, offers a multitude of options for couples seeking a romantic escape. If you're looking for a luxurious retreat, there are some extraordinary resorts that promise an unforgettable experience. India TV has compiled a list of resorts which promise an indulgent and romantic experience for couples in love.

Take a look at 5 luxury resorts in India below.

The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur: Located in the enchanting Pink City of Jaipur, The Oberoi Rajvilas seamlessly blends traditional Rajasthani architecture with modern luxury. Spread across 32 acres of lush gardens, this resort offers private villas and tents, each with its own pool. The impeccable service and attention to detail create a regal ambiance, making it an ideal choice for couples looking to immerse themselves in the opulence of Rajasthan.

Ananda in the Himalayas, Rishikesh: For a romantic escape amidst the serenity of the Himalayas, Ananda in the Himalayas is a divine choice. Overlooking the spiritual town of Rishikesh, this luxury resort combines ancient practices like Ayurveda and yoga with contemporary wellness techniques. The breathtaking views of the Ganges and the surrounding mountains provide a tranquil backdrop for a romantic retreat focused on rejuvenation and intimacy.

The Leela Palace, Udaipur: Udaipur, known as the "City of Lakes," is inherently romantic, and The Leela Palace adds a touch of grandeur to the experience. Situated on the shores of Lake Pichola, this palace hotel offers luxurious rooms and suites with stunning views of the lake and the Aravalli Mountains. The romantic boat rides on Lake Pichola and the regal ambiance make The Leela Palace a perfect haven for couples.

Taj Exotica, Goa: Renowned for its pristine beaches and vibrant nightlife, Goa also boasts the luxurious Taj Exotica. This Mediterranean-inspired resort is set amidst 56 acres of lush gardens and offers private villas with plunge pools. With its secluded beach, spa facilities, and world-class dining, Taj Exotica provides an ideal blend of relaxation and romance for couples seeking a coastal retreat.

Wildflower Hall, Shimla: Perched at an altitude of 8,250 feet in the Himalayas, Wildflower Hall offers a secluded and enchanting escape for couples. Once the residence of Lord Kitchener, this heritage property combines colonial charm with modern luxury. The panoramic views of the mountains, cedar forests, and personalized services make it an ideal destination for a romantic rendezvous.

Read More Travel News