FIFA World Cup 2022: Khor Al Adaid Beach, Corniche to Souq Waqif, quick guide for Qatar visitors

Follow us on Image Source : QATAR TOURISM Things to do in Qatar

With the FIFA World Cup 2022, people across the world have flown to the host country Qatar in large numbers to witness the football game live. As per Qatar Tourism, citizens of over 95 countries are eligible for visa-free entry. It added that nationals of India can enter Qatar visa-free and spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during single or multiple trips. Also, they can opt to extend their trip for another 30 days, subject to certain terms and conditions. If you are planning to visit or are already there and wish to explore it, here's a quick guide for you.

Qatar Museums Gallery

It is located within Katara Cultural Village, which houses theatres, concert halls, and restaurants. The QM Gallery provides a platform for Qatar’s museums to present their collections. To foster a personal connection with audiences, the gallery hosts artists whose work centres around human themes.

Souq Waqif

Built on the site of Doha’s century old trading market, Souq Waqif feels like an anachronism, particularly against the backdrop of Doha’s dramatic modernist skyline. With its mud-daubed buildings, the market harkens to a bygone era while remaining a hub of activity, where commerce and gossip collide.

Falconry is a traditional sport in Qatar, and Souq Waqif is home to a Falcon Souq where you can see the majestic birds up close and, under the shopkeeper’s watchful eye, pose with a falcon perched on your arm. You can indulge in some retail therapy. From shoes to antiques to handicrafts, the souq rewards treasure hunters, with artefacts from around the region.

Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park

Located at the heart of Salwa beach resort, the place is situated in the southern region of Qatar near the Saudi Arabian border. With over 25 rides, slides and attractions such as the Whizzard Mat Racer, King Cobra and Ship Kids Pool to name a few, this park is one you must not miss while on your holiday in Qatar.

Doha Corniche

One of the most iconic attractions, the Doha Corniche is a seven kilometer stretch of gorgeous promenade overlooking the serene waterfront. With a crescent-shaped walkway around the Doha Bay, the Corniche offers the best views of the city’s modern skyline, making the epicenter of various occasions such as the National Day celebrations and the National Sports Day.

Banana Island Resort

Banana Island Resort offers guests a taste of traditional Qatari hospitality and a unique island resort experience with the first and only overwater villas in Qatar. This resort is your go-to destination for all things entertaining and relaxing. From underwater adventures like diving to land activities such as bowling and golfing, the Banana Island Resort has everything nice and cool.

Khor Al Adaid Beach

A relaxing and tranquil environment, Khor Al Adaid Beach is where visitors escape the hassles of everyday life to replenish mind; body; and soul. The pristine sea and ever-changing sands make visits totally memorable.

(Inputs from Qatar Tourism)

Read More Travel News