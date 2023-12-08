6 charming resorts and hotels in Sawai Madhopur to explore in winter

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Charming resorts and hotels in Sawai Madhopur.

Sawai Madhopur, located in the Indian state of Rajasthan, is a city known for its rich history and proximity to Ranthambore National Park, one of the country's most renowned wildlife reserves. If you are planning a visit to Sawai Madhopur during the winter season, several delightful resorts and hotels provide a comfortable and memorable stay. Here, we present five exceptional accommodations that guarantee a truly immersive experience in this majestic city.

The Oberoi Vanyavilas

Nestled amidst lush greenery, The Oberoi Vanyavilas offers a luxurious escape with its palatial tents set on the edge of Ranthambore National Park. Imaginatively designed to resemble a bygone era, they offer all modern amenities, including spacious bedrooms, private gardens, and exquisite en-suite bathrooms. The resort also provides an array of recreational activities like nature walks and safaris, allowing guests to fully appreciate the natural beauty of the surroundings.

Nahargarh Ranthambhore

A blend of rustic charm, elegance, and tranquillity, Nahargarh Ranthambhore is an ideal retreat for nature enthusiasts. Surrounded by lush green landscapes, well-appointed cottages, and opulent suites make for a cosy stay. The resort offers various amenities including an outdoor pool, a wellness spa, and a multi-cuisine restaurant serving delectable dishes.

Vivanta Sawai Madhopur Lodge

Built in the early 1930s by the British, Vivanta Sawai Madhopur Lodge is a heritage property that exudes colonial charm. The lodge showcases a seamless blend of Rajputana architecture and modern comforts. The lush gardens, spacious rooms, and impeccable service promise a relaxing stay. Additionally, guests can indulge in dining experiences at the in-house restaurant that offers an array of regional and international delicacies.

The Tigress Resort and Spa, Ranthambore

Nestled amidst the natural beauty of the region, this luxurious resort offers a perfect blend of comfort and wilderness. The Tigress Resort and Spa Ranthambore is renowned for its excellent hospitality and state-of-the-art facilities. The resort features elegantly designed rooms and suites, providing the utmost comfort and relaxation to its guests. These rooms are equipped with modern amenities such as air conditioning, Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and minibars. The resort also boasts a spa that offers a range of rejuvenating treatments and massages, allowing guests to indulge in pure bliss and tranquillity. Additionally, The Tigress Resort and Spa Ranthambore offers delectable dining options, serving a variety of cuisines that cater to every palate. Whether guests are in the mood for traditional Indian delicacies or international dishes, they will find an array of flavorful options to choose from. The resort also provides exciting activities and excursions for nature lovers, including safaris to the nearby Ranthambore National Park, known for its majestic tigers and abundant wildlife. With its remarkable hospitality, luxurious amenities, and proximity to the mesmerizing beauty of nature, The Tigress Resort and Spa Ranthambore proves to be the ultimate destination for an unforgettable winter exploration experience.

Tiger Moon Resort

Nestled amid the Aravali range and near the dense forests of Ranthambore, Tiger Moon Resort offers a unique experience in the lap of nature. The resort provides comfortable cottages and tents equipped with modern amenities. Guests can enjoy the panoramic view from their accommodation while savouring the local cuisine at the resort's restaurant. The resort also organizes nature walks, bird watching, and safari trips for wildlife enthusiasts.

Sher Bagh

Sher Bagh Resort is a luxury camp resort that effortlessly captures the essence of the wilderness. The elegantly designed tents provide a comfortable stay, with traditionally styled interiors and modern amenities. The resort also offers a range of curated experiences including safaris, village visits, and interactions with wildlife experts. A tranquil spa and a dining area serving gourmet meals make for a truly enchanting stay.

Sawai Madhopur, with its rich history and proximity to Ranthambore National Park, offers an incredible winter getaway for travellers. Immerse yourself in the region's natural beauty, indulge in authentic Rajasthani cuisine, and embark on thrilling wildlife safaris for an unparalleled adventure.

