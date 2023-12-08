Roaring adventure awaits: Asiatic lions take center stage in untamed Aramness Gir

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Explore the wild beauty of Aramness Gir

In a groundbreaking move, Aramness Gir is set to redefine the wildlife adventure landscape by extending the thrill beyond the famed big cats of Central India. As Gir National Park opened its gates in October, enthusiasts can now witness the awe-inspiring journey of the Asiatic lions, now flourishing in numbers exceeding 600. Gir is the exclusive destination outside Africa for these majestic creatures in their natural habitat.

The Forest Department's introduction of 40 specially designed Bolero jeeps adds a new dimension to the safari experience, promising guests at Aramness Gir an enhanced journey into the heart of the natural world. Paired with expert naturalists as guides, visitors will not only witness incredible wildlife sightings but gain a profound understanding of the conservation efforts shaping the jungle's inhabitants, particularly the iconic Asiatic lions.



Aramness Gir, nestled on the periphery of Gir National Park, stands as a testament to the collaboration between Nicholas Plewman Architects and Fox Browne Creative, renowned for their work on luxury African lodges. The eco-village-styled lodge offers a sublime blend of traditional and contemporary elements, with 18 elegant kothis featuring private plunge pools that provide breathtaking views of the jungle.

Parikshit Rathore, Lodge Manager, shares, "Our guests will enjoy the comfort of these newly introduced customized jeeps and the expertise of our naturalists, creating an immersive experience. Beyond the Asiatic lions, Gir National Park is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including leopards, chousingha, striped hyena, civets, mongoose, and over 300 bird species. Aramness Gir is committed to offering a safari experience that goes beyond the ordinary, ensuring encounters with nature are not only memorable but deeply enriching."



Aramness Gir invites adventurers to embark on an unforgettable journey, where the conservation legacy of the Asiatic lions meets the lap of luxury. The season promises an unparalleled blend of authenticity and opulence, setting the stage for a unique wildlife odyssey with Aramness Gir's storytellers of conservation and recovery.

