5 Indian cities renowned for their distinctive festivals

India's cultural tapestry is woven with a myriad of festivals, each bearing a unique essence that reflects the country's rich heritage and traditions. From the bustling streets of Kolkata during Durga Puja to the serene ghats of Varanasi illuminated during Dev Deepawali, every city in India offers a distinct celebration that captivates the senses and leaves a lasting impression. Embark on a journey through 5 iconic cities known for their unparalleled festivals, where ancient rituals blend seamlessly with modern-day revelry, creating unforgettable experiences for visitors and locals alike.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh - Dev Deepawali:

Known as the ‘City of Light,’ Varanasi hosts the spectacular Dev Deepawali festival, celebrated on the occasion of kartik purnima, the full moon day in the month of Kartik (October or November). During this festival, the ghats along the sacred Ganges River are adorned with thousands of earthen lamps, creating a mesmerising sight. Devotees throng to Varanasi to witness the divine spectacle and seek blessings.

Kolkata, West Bengal - Durga Puja:

Durga Puja is the most anticipated festival in Kolkata, where the city comes alive with grand pandals (temporary structures) housing elaborately crafted idols of Goddess Durga and her divine entourage. The festival commemorates the victory of the goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura and is celebrated with immense pomp and splendour. Visitors are treated to stunning artistic displays, cultural performances, and delectable cuisine during this festive extravaganza.

Thrissur, Kerala - Thrissur Pooram:

Regarded as the ‘Mother of all Poorams,’ Thrissur Pooram is a grand temple festival held at the Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur. Known for its spectacular fireworks display and majestic elephant procession, Thrissur Pooram is a visual spectacle that attracts thousands of devotees and tourists from across the globe. The festival is a celebration of culture, tradition, and spirituality.

Mumbai, Maharashtra - Ganesh Chaturthi:

Mumbai, the bustling metropolis, transforms into a spectacle during Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival dedicated to the beloved elephant-headed god, Lord Ganesha. Lavishly decorated pandals house intricately crafted idols of Lord Ganesha, and devotees participate in grand processions before immersing the idols in the sea.

Puri, Odisha - Rath Yatra:

Puri, known for its famous Jagannath Temple, hosts the grand Rath Yatra or Chariot Festival. During Rath Yatra, the deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are worshipped and taken out in procession on elaborately decorated chariots. Devotees from all over the world gather to witness the procession and seek blessings.

